Cape Country 104’s Interview with Morgan Johnston

April 25, 2023

Used with Permission

Singer/songwriter Morgan Johnston’s road began here on Cape Cod in Sandwich. Lately, she’s been making big waves in Nashville, which she now calls home. Morgan recently stopped by the Cape County 104 studios to talk about her journey and new album “There’s No Going Back”.

