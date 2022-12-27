Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Heather Chase (Listen Here!)

Each month we ask listeners to tell us about someone in our community who is really making a difference. This month, we received an email we couldn’t ignore about Heather Chase from Orleans.

Please listen to this story:

The person who nominated Heather requested to stay anonymous, and we are respecting her wish. Here is part of her email:

” … Heather is a compassionate nurse but uses all of her free time to display that compassion on a volunteer level. She has used her own money to help care for a homeless friend, providing food when she had covid and was living in her car. When all of that friends clothing was in a tent and got rained on she took everything to the laundry and washed it all. …. She works tirelessly to make sure her time and finances are poured out for others. The list goes on and, in my opinion, Heather is a true unsung hero.”

We agree!

Thank you to First Citizens Federal Credit Union for helping us say thank you to people like Heather!