You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Mills River Rescue & Sanctuary

Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Mills River Rescue & Sanctuary

August 23, 2021

 

Meet our newest “Cape Codder(s) Of The Month”: The volunteers at Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary!

 

Mills River Rescue & Sanctuary is a 501c3 non-profit farm on Cape Cod. They rescue unwanted equine from auctions and take in homeless chickens, ducks and rabbits, too. They socialize and rehabilitate these animals and help find safe homes for them. 

Janice nominated ALL the volunteers: “I couldn’t just nominate one!! All of the volunteers at Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary give endless hours to love and take care of ponies and donkeys that nobody else wanted. Rain or shine this group of amazing women are committed to helping and saving these animals! Please help me recognize them as they truly are heroes!!”

Throughout the pandemic, the rescue had to shift gears for their fundraising, and once it was safe, they began to offer small family tours to give children and their parents a much needed escape. 

Fore more information visit: www.MillsRiverRescue.com 

“Precious”
Photo: Mills River Rescue

To nominate someone for “Cape Codder Of The Month” click HERE!

Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month is brought to you by Oceanside Restoration.

 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 