Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month: Mills River Rescue & Sanctuary

Meet our newest “Cape Codder(s) Of The Month”: The volunteers at Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary!

Mills River Rescue & Sanctuary is a 501c3 non-profit farm on Cape Cod. They rescue unwanted equine from auctions and take in homeless chickens, ducks and rabbits, too. They socialize and rehabilitate these animals and help find safe homes for them.

Janice nominated ALL the volunteers: “I couldn’t just nominate one!! All of the volunteers at Mills River Rescue and Sanctuary give endless hours to love and take care of ponies and donkeys that nobody else wanted. Rain or shine this group of amazing women are committed to helping and saving these animals! Please help me recognize them as they truly are heroes!!”

Throughout the pandemic, the rescue had to shift gears for their fundraising, and once it was safe, they began to offer small family tours to give children and their parents a much needed escape.

Fore more information visit: www.MillsRiverRescue.com

To nominate someone for “Cape Codder Of The Month” click HERE!

