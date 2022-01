Cape Country 104 invites you to celebrate our local heroes!

Sometimes our heroes are right next door, like Ralph and Nancy from Dennis. Listen to their neighbor Sue talk about the first time Ralph and Nancy helped them out during a snow storm:

Each month, we invite listeners to nominate an unsung hero and let us know why he or she deserves to be honored as Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder of the Month.

Tell us about someone YOU think should be our NEXT Cape Codder Of The Month: CLICK HERE!