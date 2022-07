He’s got 10 number one songs under his belt (so far…) and he is going to be on stage at the Cape Cod Melody Tent Saturday July 16th!!

Chris Young took a little time to chat with That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) on Cape Country 104.

Have a listen:

Tickets are on sale at www.MelodyTent.org

