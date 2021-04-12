Feel Good News: Kind Hearts for Kids

Kind Hearts for Kids Inc is a nonprofit looking to spread kindness and fun for children in foster care or being cared for by grandparents. From Halloween costumes to birthday party supplies, Kind Hearts for Kids Inc helps to support foster families and provide all the fun extras that make childhood memorable. After planning a massive Easter Egg hunt that involved over 2000 eggs, Kind Hearts for Kids are now on the hunt for volunteers for a BBQ/Carnival games event at Indianhead Resort in Plymouth the afternoon of June 23rd. Additionally they are currently doing a summer toy drive for things such as kites, bouncy balls, sand toys, beach towels, swimsuits, etc. And they are always collecting gift cards for teens, a $5 gift card to Dunkin Donuts can really make their day! Find out more at KindHeartsforKids.org

Nicole Michell is President of Kind Hearts for Kids and spoke to Rebecca Romo about the project.