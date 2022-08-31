girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. 5k Interview

The girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. 5k for Ovarian Cancer is back this year! Saturday September 17th at Craigville Beach in Centerville! Suzanne Tonaire caught up with one of the founders, Laura Smith, to talk more about the more than one million dollars that has been raised for research for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston so they can continue their lifesaving research and what people can expect from this year’s fundraiser. Remember- early detection is the key in fighting this silent killer!

