I am very happy to spend a little time with one of our newest and very talented co-workers here at CCB-Media who you can now find on Ocean 104.7 first thing every weekday morning: John Willis!

Hello, My Name Is John Willis

What was your first paying job?

I was a paperboy for the Washington Star, evening edition, when I was 10. We lived just outside of Washington D. C.. I rode my bike and wore the sash with the pocket stuffed with papers. My folks bought me a bike for my birthday that year. I was so proud!

When was the last time you laughed really hard?

It was while I was watching a movie with my family this past summer. I cannot remember which movie it was, but we tend to watch the same ones over and over, like Harry Potter or Night at the Museum. Particular scenes make us laugh out loud, and it’s usually followed by a wisecrack from one of my daughters. They make me laugh! They all have such a great sense of humor!

Did you grow up on the Cape?

I did not, but I did live in Falmouth and Sippewissett for a few years back in the day. Plus, I’ve been vacationing, and taking day trips here every year for over 50 years.

Where is your “go-to” spot for a plate of Fish & Chips?

I love The Squire in Chatham. Don’t know what it is about it, but it just feels comfortable there. Been going there for decades. Eating, drinking, meeting friends, I just love the place.

Do you have a favorite non-profit group here on the Cape?

Having just moved in to the area, I am currently i the process of seeking out non-profits to support. Previously I have supported the MSPCA, Habitat for Humanity, The United Way, veteran’s groups, and many performing arts organizations. I can’t wait to build relationships with local groups here on the Cape and Islands. So many worthy operations with dedicated people!



What is the one thing you love to do that surprises people the most?

I love storms, and I usually run towards them while everyone else is running away.

In a parallel universe, what would you be doing?

I’d be a teacher or a coach. I love kids. I love to see them grow and learn, and be proud of their accomplishments. I coached soccer for 12 years when my kids were younger. I loved it.

What person had the greatest influence on you and why?

My wife. I have known her for 42 years. I learn every day from her. She encourages and supports me every step of the way and I could not have gotten this far without her. She is the love of my life, and my backbone.

If I looked in your refrigerator right now, what would I see?

Lots of leaves. My wife and kids eat a lot of greens, and they are trying to get me to eat better. Oh, and there might be some wine in there too, LOL.



If you could go out on a boat fishing for a day, who would you bring?

OK, after 3 minutes of deep thought, I’d probably choose Jimmy Chin. I know you’re probably waiting for me to choose Abe Lincoln or Ghandi, but I have been watching a lot of climbing documentaries lately, and many were filmed on incredible peaks around the world by Jimmy. He is an amazing athlete, and film-maker with so many adventures under his belt. I want to hear more of those stories!! I’m sure he will probably end up taking me half way around the world too and drop me off in Mumbai, but I’m ok with that.

