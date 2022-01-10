Leanne McGuinness is a registered nurse but was unbale to work during the pandemic due to her daughter’s auto immune condition. However Leanne is one of those people who can’t sit back not help. She and her children volunteer weekly feeding the homeless, picking up litter and are active in the scouts. So she volunteered to work at vaccination clinics. In addition to clinics she’s gone into nursing homes, daycare providers, and other setting to bring the clinics where workers need them. She is currently pursuing a higher degree to help tackle the mental health crisis. We are so lucky to have her in our community! Have a listen to her inspirational chat with Rebecca Romo. Leanne is our Cape Codder of the Month and will receive $100 from our friends at Hyannis Country Gardens and an honorary plaque to be reminded that we are grateful for all that she does.
Meet 99.9 the Q Cape Codder of the Month Leanne McGuinness a nurse who gives back
January 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
