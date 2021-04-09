You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet 99.9 the Q’s March Cape Codder of the Month Breigh Ann Menza Eastham Elementary School Librarian

April 9, 2021

Briegh Ann Menza is the school librarian for Eastham Elementary School and was nominated to be Cape Codder of the Month by a parent from the school, Ashley Vasquez. 

Have a listen to Ashley’s submission, Breigh Ann’s surprise at winning (she thought it was an April Fool’s Joke at first) and the reason why she loves her job. 

She’s won a certificate, a couple of Feel Good Morning Coffee Mugs, and a $100 Gift Card from Fairway Restaurant and Pizzeria and the Hole in One Bakeries. 

If you know of someone who works hard to make the community better, nominate them to our next Cape Codder of the Month at www.999theQ.com

 

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


