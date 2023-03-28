Meet Cape Country 104’s March 2023 Teacher of the Month

Nadja Carbone is a first-grade teacher at the Kenneth C. Coombs School in Mashpee. She received her master’s degree in education last summer. This past Valentine’s Day, Nadja had her students to a project, where with the help of family and friends, they reached out to the world for Valentine Cards! They received cards from 49 US states and from 20 countries! Ms. Carbone was nominated by one of her student’s mom – Brittany MacDonald. This is her first year of teaching in a school system and is truly making a difference in a child’s life!

Thanks to First Citizen’s Federal Credit Union, Nadja will receive $100!