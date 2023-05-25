Meet Cape Country 104’s May Teacher of the Month!

Mike Mulgrew has been an 8th grade English teacher at Barnstable High School for three decades! A few years ago, he was teaching one particular student in the middle of Covid restrictions and a lot of confusion. He was a kid struggling both socially and academically. David was making the wrong choices and friends. Mr. Mulgrew saw that he was going down a tough road. He stepped out of his comfort zone and made a phone call to David’s mother. The conversation started out with strategies to get his English grade up and how to motivate him. Mr. Mulgrew then asked the question, “Can I speak frankly with you?”. That moment changed the trajectory of David’s education and his life. Mr. Mulgrew recommended a program (off campus) that motivated David to be the very best of himself. It gave him the power to be his own advocate and was able to achieve both academic and personal success for the first time in his life. David still says that Mr. Mulgrew saved his life, and his parents echo that statement too!

Thanks to DeOliveira Insurance, Mike will be receiving $100! Mike told us that he is donating his $100 to The Pediatric Epilepsy Foundation.