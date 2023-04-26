Meet Ocean 104.7’s April Teacher of the Month!

Iona Masil from the Sturgis Charter Public School is Ocean 104.7’s Teacher of the Month for April.

She’s a teacher in their Multilingual Learner Department, and helped create the Students of Color Coalition, where she is an advisor as well. For the last four years, Iona has facilitated the Equity Professional Learning Community at Sturgis, and has organized anti-racism and diversity workshops for faculty and staff. Iona has worked hard to create a safe space for students and to help enable them to be their own best advocates when it comes to equality in a diverse learning environment.

Thanks to Stanley Steemer of Cape Cod Iona will receive $100!

