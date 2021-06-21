Meet Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month, Debby Childs!

Meet Debby Childs, who was nominated by Carrie D of Nantucket for her good work with animals on Cape Cod and the Islands. She devotes her time to local groups such as The Cape Cod Disaster Relief for Animals, Little Mountain Rescue and Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals.

She helps with the food pantry Cape Cod DART operates each weekend; she’s gone countless times to Little Mountain Rescue in Mississippi to assist the owner/operator rescue pups and dogs off the streets. She also assists Nantucket Island Safe Harbor for Animals transport puppies to Nantucket so they can find their Furever homes on the island. (They ride the Nantucket ferry together!)

As Carrie described Debby, “Her love for animals knows no bounds. I can’t think of anyone else who is more deserving of this honor.”

In her interview with Dave Read of Ocean Mornings, Debby describes how she got involved bringing dogs up from Mississippi after a very special adoption of her own.

Congratulations to Debby for the work she does for our furry friends. We’ll be sending her a certificate signed by Dave Read, a $100 gift card to Stanley Steemer for cleaning services and an Ocean 104.7 t-shirt.