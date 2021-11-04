Meet Ocean 104.7’s Cape Codder of the Month!

Leslie Gillis, President of the Cape Cod Hospital Auxiliary, is doing great work for the seniors in our community. Her nominator Edythe T told us ” Leslie has gone above and beyond helping many seniors schedule their COVID-19 vaccine shots starting in February. She even drove seniors to Gillette Stadium from Chatham. She works tireless for the CC Hospital Auxiliary and is now President of CC Hospital Auxiliary and the Chatham Women’s Club. My husband is in a wheelchair and Leslie knitted a beautiful colorful lap blanket. She is always there for everyone.”

Listen here for Dave Read’s interview with Leslie! Thanks to our sponsor, Franzago Financial, Leslie will receive a $100 check … which she told us she will donate to Cape Cod Hospital.

Congratulations Leslie and thank you for the work you do.