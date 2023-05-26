Meet Ocean 104.7’s May Teacher of the Month!

The Ocean 104.7 Teacher of the month for May is Julie Dowd, a Kindergarten teacher from the Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster. Julie is passionate about teaching. She loves helping her students to form those fundamental skills, and a love of school, right from the start. She tries to make sure every child is safe and happy. To quote the parent who nominated Julie, “Mrs. Dowd embodies the utopian model of an educator. She is intelligent, empathetic, kind, encouraging, and motivating. I genuinely believe the world would be a better place if all children were able to receive an education comparable to that provided by Mrs. Dowd at Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster”. Julie will receive a certificate of her achievement, plus $100 courtesy of Stanley Steemer of Cape Cod. Congratulations, Julie!