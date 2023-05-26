The Ocean 104.7 Teacher of the month for May is Julie Dowd, a Kindergarten teacher from the Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster. Julie is passionate about teaching. She loves helping her students to form those fundamental skills, and a love of school, right from the start. She tries to make sure every child is safe and happy. To quote the parent who nominated Julie, “Mrs. Dowd embodies the utopian model of an educator. She is intelligent, empathetic, kind, encouraging, and motivating. I genuinely believe the world would be a better place if all children were able to receive an education comparable to that provided by Mrs. Dowd at Stony Brook Elementary School in Brewster”. Julie will receive a certificate of her achievement, plus $100 courtesy of Stanley Steemer of Cape Cod. Congratulations, Julie!
Meet Ocean 104.7’s May Teacher of the Month!
May 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Declining Housing Sales on Cape Cod Due to Market Inactivity
- New Lower Prices Announced by Cape Light Compact
- CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips
- Figawi Race Sets Sail Saturday
- Cape Cod Towns to Hold Ceremonies, Close Offices for Memorial Day
- Trump, DeSantis Rivalry Intensifies as Florida Governor Enters 2024 Presidential Race
- Recent Shark Attacks Worry U.S. Beach-Goers, Yet Experts Say They’re Very Rare
- Overnight Ocean Street Detours in Hyannis Begin May 30
- Barnstable County Highlights Mental Health Awareness for Youths
- Officials Urge Grilling Safety as Memorial Day Approaches
- Mass Department of Transportation Gets Reimbursement for Covid Precaution Costs
- Mass. to Compete for Federal Clean Energy Grants
- Tina Turner Dies at 83