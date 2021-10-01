Meet Ocean 104.7’s September Cape Codder of the Month

Dawn Atsalis’ nominator told us “Dawn has done an amazing thing for families, kids and the community! She created “Cape Kids Treasures” an semi annual children’s consignment sale. This sale has helped many families on Cape Cod by offering this AMAZING sale twice a year for the past 10 years! Personally, I have saved hundreds of dollars by shopping this sale for my children’s clothing, shoes, gear, books and toys! It has also been a source of income to many families by becoming a consignor. It is a win win for so many as we are able to buy new/gently used clothing/gear etc and be able to reuse & recycle! Dawn has also held “early bird” sales where there is a nominal fee to shop early. All proceeds have gone to the either non profits or local school PTO’s.

When the sale is over, consignors have the option to donate their items to local organizations (A Baby Center, Cradles to Crayons, etc.) to help the less fortunate.

Dawn is considered a super hero and she deserves to be recognized for the hundreds of families she had helped across Cape Cod! “

Listen here to Dave Read’s conversation with Dawn! We’ll be sending her an Ocean 104.7 T-Shirt and a $100 local restaurant gift card, thanks to September’s sponsor, Moniz Home Improvement. Thank you Dawn, for all that you do to make our community better.