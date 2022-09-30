Meet Ocean 14.7’s September Cape Codder of the Month!

Congratulations to Ocean104.7’s September Cape Codder of the Month – Kathy Jacobsen! Here is how Kathy’s nominator describes her:

“Kathy does deeds because they need to be done. She just does them! She is intelligent, competent, thoughtful and sincere. She sits on the board of the Cape Cod Chorale, Is volunteering these next 2 weeks each day at Amazing Grace camp for children of incarcerated parents, volunteers at the Mashpee Senior Center thrift shop each week, tutors a child each week in the public schools, attends and participates in various town committees in Mashpee with a particular interest in climate change, volunteers at the Cotuit Center for the Arts and the Cape Cod Symphony. She is a retired special education/first grade teacher from Sandwich. Kathy is a wonderful friend, neighbor, and mentor to many.”

Thanks to Stanley Steemer Kathy will receive $100!