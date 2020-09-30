National Women’s Fitness Day: My Name is Rebecca and I’m a Gym Rat

I never in a million years thought I’d be writing a blog about being a fitness fanatic. I also never thought I’d be posting sweaty selfies on Instagram after intense workouts or signing up for restock notifications for dumbbells, but here we are. My name is Rebecca Romo and I’m a gym* rat. (*that gym is my living room)

Growing up, I never really exercised and my family didn’t either. I have a family history of high blood pressure, type II diabetes, and stroke. It’s always been in the back of my mind to pay attention to my health because I’m at risk for these things, too.

Like a lot of women, motherhood and life in general move that even further to the back of my mind. In the past four years, I have three pregnancies, three IVF treatments, and two babies. Those include a lot of physical body changes and hormonal changes, which left me not feeling like myself. In addition to not really recognizing who I was in the mirror, I didn’t feel good either.

When I was pregnant with my daughter, I decided that, after she was born, I was going to make my health and fitness a priority. I didn’t after my son; I thought there were a million other things to do and that it was selfish to spend time working out. In the year that followed, I was left with post-partum anxiety and all the stress and sadness that comes from miscarriage and IVF.

After having Magnolia, I started slow with walks until I got the all-clear to do a bit more but, by then, gyms were closed. My husband was amazing and supported me by clearing the living room and doing workouts, which our son called “exercise dance parties.”

By July, I was back in my old clothes. I’d lost all the baby weight, and my goals had changed. Yes, it was important to me to lose weight, but what became more important was strength, flexibility, energy, and longevity. I’m an OLD mom. I want to be in fighting shape for my next pregnancy. I want to be running on the beach with my grandkids, and I want to have the strength to carry two kids back to the car when meltdowns happen.

I found Beachbody on Demand and starting doing strength-based programs, moving up in weights, doing things I never dreamed I would do (Google “plank jacks”) and finding a whole community of women who check in and support one another online. The results of weight training are AMAZING! I lost 20 inches in six weeks, six of which were in my post-partum waist, which I consider a bit of a miracle.

I’d always shied away from weight training, but the benefits for women are staggering. It’s been proven to keep body fat at bay, decrease risks of osteoporosis, heart disease, and diabetes. And, oddly enough, I have less energy if DON’T work out.

I can find 30 minutes a day for myself most days to move the Legos and monster trucks to do lunges and chest flies. My son is almost 3 years old and I love setting an example

for him. He likes to use my 2-pound weights and resistance bands and say to me, “Mommy we are getting stronger and stronger!”

I’m now that crazy person that will talk your ear off about fitness and how you CAN do it. If you are feeling like I was, please don’t hesitate to get in touch and please let me know if you see any 15-pound dumbbells for sale!