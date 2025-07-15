Ocean 104.7 Local Businesses of the Month – July 2025

Congratulations to Whisker Watchers & Walkers, owned and operated by Jessica Thome, for being named Ocean 104.7’s “Local Business of the Month” for July 2025! Based in Sandwich, Whisker Watchers & Walkers provides exceptional pet sitting services across the entire Cape, even up into Plymouth. Jessica’s passion for working with animals truly shines through in the comprehensive care she offers, from dog walking and drop-ins to dedicated cat care and house sitting. This award is a fantastic recognition of her 15+ years of dedication to animals and the peace of mind she provides to pet owners in our community.

Jessica’s commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that “new furry friends” are always in good hands is clearly evident. The team at Ocean 104.7, along with countless grateful pet parents, commends Whisker Watchers & Walkers for their outstanding service. Keep up the amazing work, Jessica – your love for animals and dedication to your clients make you a truly deserving recipient of this honor!

For winning, Jessica will be recognized on-air on Ocean 104.7, plus she’ll receive a $100 Visa gift card from our sponsor, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. For more than 100 years, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has supported our community and its small businesses.