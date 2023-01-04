Ocean 104.7’s December Cape Codder of the Month

Ocean 104.7’s December 2022 Cape Codder of the Month is Holly Rogers. She’s president of the Cape Cod Disaster Animal Response Team and Red’s Pet Food Pantry. She’s been helping pets and pet owners for the last 15 years here on the Cape. Thanks to Moniz Home Improvement, Holly will receive $100.

She was nominated by Pauline:

“When the pandemic first started in 2020, holly organized a group of volunteers to give dog and cat food to those in need. The demand was incredibly high. And it still is. Holly and volunteers, through pet food and monetary donations, has continually provided a supplemental supply of dog and cat food, and kitty litter, to pet owners the last Saturday of each month September through May since 2020. Monthly pet food drop offs are also made at veterans centers, and food pantries across the Cape. Red’s Pet Pantry has donated funds to assist owners with pet surgeries; delivered a truck load of pet food to fellow shelters on the east coast and in pennsylvania; and responded to storm emergencies on Cape. I hope you will consider recognition of this incredibly selfless woman and the organization she has created and managed for the past 15 years. Read more about Red’s Pet Food Pantry and CCDART: http://www.ccdart.org/red-s-pet-pantry.html”