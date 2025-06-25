You are here: Home / Entertainment / Ocean 104.7’s June 2025 Non-Profit of the Month

Ocean 104.7’s June 2025 Non-Profit of the Month

June 25, 2025

The Family Table Collaborative addresses the full cycle of food here on the Cape. With donations from Whole Foods Mkt. and local farms, they produce & deliver nutritious, delicious meals to those who need it most & provide nutritional education emphasizing the positive impact healthy food has on our physical and mental health-all while reducing waste and increasing sustainability.

For being selected, The Family Table Collaborative will receive daily on-air recognition on Ocean 104.7. Plus, our sponsor, Stanley Steemer will be donating $100 to them as well. Stanley Steemer, go with the local name you know for a healthier and cleaner space. Call 1-800-Steemer for a free estimate.

Congratulations again to The Family Table Collaborative, the Ocean 104.7 “Non-Profit of the Month” winner for June 2025!

