Ocean 104.7’s June 2025 Non-Profit of the Month

The Family Table Collaborative addresses the full cycle of food here on the Cape. With donations from Whole Foods Mkt. and local farms, they produce & deliver nutritious, delicious meals to those who need it most & provide nutritional education emphasizing the positive impact healthy food has on our physical and mental health-all while reducing waste and increasing sustainability.

For being selected, The Family Table Collaborative will receive daily on-air recognition on Ocean 104.7. Plus, our sponsor, Stanley Steemer will be donating $100 to them as well.

Congratulations again to The Family Table Collaborative, the Ocean 104.7 “Non-Profit of the Month” winner for June 2025!