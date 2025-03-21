Ocean 104.7’s March Local Business of the Month

Brand new to Yarmouth Port, Cape Flats Pizza celebrates Cape Cod and what makes it such a unique place – with roman-style thin-crust signature pizzas like “The Sting-Ray” with 3 cheeses, pepperoni and hot honey, “The Beach BBQ” with bbq chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, and roasted corn, and “The Ocean’s Harvest” – complete with applewood bacon and scallops. You can make your own pizzas too. Plus, enjoy smashburgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and pasta. They also sell Snowy Owl coffee.

For winning, Cape Flats Pizza will be receiving a $100 Visa Gift Card from our sponsor, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Ocean 104.7. For more than 100 years, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has been supporting our community and its local businesses.

Congratulations again to Cape Flats Pizza, the Ocean 104.7 “Local Business of the Month” for March, from the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Ocean 104.7.