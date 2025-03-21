You are here: Home / Entertainment / Ocean 104.7’s March Local Business of the Month

Ocean 104.7’s March Local Business of the Month

March 21, 2025

Brand new to Yarmouth Port, Cape Flats Pizza celebrates Cape Cod and what makes it such a unique place – with roman-style thin-crust signature pizzas like “The Sting-Ray” with 3 cheeses, pepperoni and hot honey, “The Beach BBQ” with bbq chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, and roasted corn, and “The Ocean’s Harvest” – complete with applewood bacon and scallops. You can make your own pizzas too. Plus, enjoy smashburgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and pasta. They also sell Snowy Owl coffee.

For winning, Cape Flats Pizza will be receiving a $100 Visa Gift Card from our sponsor, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Ocean 104.7. For more than 100 years, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has been supporting our community and its local businesses.

Congratulations again to Cape Flats Pizza, the Ocean 104.7 “Local Business of the Month” for March, from the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Ocean 104.7.

Filed Under: Entertainment

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 