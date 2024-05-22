Ocean 104.7’s May Non-Profit of the Month

The Emerald Hollow Therapeutic Riding Center ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 6

Congratulations to Ocean 104.7’s Non Profit of the Month winner for May: The Emerald Hollow Therapeutic Riding Center in Brewster.

Emerald Hollow Therapeutic Riding Center is the first PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Therapeutic Riding Center on Cape Cod. Their aim is to offer a positive experience through equine-assisted services that address each participant’s strengths and weaknesses to build opportunities that help them reach their goals. They are educators who focus on providing their participants with customized and comprehensive programs to challenge them to push beyond their perceived limits in a safe, controlled, and compassionate environment. Lessons are taught by a team of skilled, licensed PATH Intl. certified professionals and assisted by trained volunteers. The gentle, well-trained horses are also invaluable educators and partners.

They serve all of Barnstable County, as well as some towns on the South Shore. They work with organizations such as Latham Centers, Cape Abilities, Kennedy-Donovan Center, and the Hyannis Vet Center, as well as with individuals and their families.

The diagnoses they work with include Autism, Attention Deficit Disorder, Traumatic Brain Injury, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Stroke Survivors, Down Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Developmental Delay, Visual and Hearing Impairments, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Muscular Dystrophy. Many of the individuals served, including disadvantaged young people, also navigate learning or behavioral disabilities.

Our sponsor, Stanley Steemer will be making a $100 donation to them in recognition of their achievement.