That Girl’s Blog: Something You May Not Know About Me

I have been asked to write about myself… To share something you may not know about me… Something surprising… Something fun that may give a little insight to who I am and where I come from. Well, I think we all know that I come from right here in Cape Cod. I have, however, traveled and worked in several different parts of the country at different points in my life.

Something you may already know: I have spent a good deal of time on stage. I have been part of theater companies from California to Wisconsin to Washington and here on Cape Cod. I have also hosted local television shows (All Access Cape Cod) and had bit parts in independent films.

You may not know this: I was once on Star Trek. It’s something I don’t tell many people because they start to act weird around me. Do you remember the episode “And The Children Shall Lead”? It was a creepy episode with themes similar to Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn.” The Enterprise answers a distress call from a planet where they discover only children. The adults have all died. And there I am pigtails and all… looking sweet and innocent—for a little while. My mother was a big fan of the show and was so excited to have me on TV, but decided it might be too much for me and we moved back to Cape Cod shortly after the episode debuted.

You are probably looking me up on IMDB right now, aren’t you!

Happy April 1st Everyone!

This was written on April Fools Day, 2015