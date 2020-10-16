That Girl In The Morning And Tony Shepley: Civic Rent Beer

Over the past several months, it’s been a welcomed relief to share Good News stories with everyone. It’s even more fun when those Good News stories take place on Cape Cod.

Here’s one you might like: Shepley Wood Products teamed up with Barnstable Brewing to do something good for the folks struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Here is the story about the creation of a new beer called Civic Rent and how it’s benefiting the Housing Assistance Corporation of Cape Cod:

For more information about Civic Rent, click HERE

Have you already tried Civic Rent? Tell me what you think: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com