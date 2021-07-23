You are here: Home / Entertainment / That Girl In The Morning Chats With Frankie Ballard on Cape Country 104

That Girl In The Morning Chats With Frankie Ballard on Cape Country 104

July 23, 2021

There’s a fair in the air… Or maybe that’s just the sound of a great live concert! Cape Country 104 is thrilled to welcome country singer, Frankie Ballard to the Barnstable County Fair on Saturday July 24th!  That Girl In The Morning (Cat Wilson) had a chance to chat with Frankie Ballard about his upcoming show on Cape Cod. From Fried Dough to Baseball to all the FANS, Frankie Ballard is excited to be here!! 

Click the link to hear the interview:

Click here for schedules and other events at the Barnstable County Fair

More about Frankie Ballard click here!

Email Cat Wilson: ThatGirl@CapeCountry104.com 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


