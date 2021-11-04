You are here: Home / Entertainment / That Girl In The Morning Chats With Jeni Wheeler About The Family Table Collaborative (Listen Here!)

That Girl In The Morning Chats With Jeni Wheeler About The Family Table Collaborative (Listen Here!)

November 4, 2021

What started out as a desire to keep hot meals on the tables of families during the pandemic has blossomed into a nurturing and self-sustaining non-profit on Cape Cod. Listen to That Girl in The Morning (Cat Wilson) talk with Jeni Wheeler about what she has been up to with the Family Table Collaborative and what we can all look forward to in the near future, including plans for the old Riverway Lobserhouse in Yarmouth! 

Click here to listen:

For more information about the Family Table Collaborative, click HERE

Comments or questions? Email Cat Wilson here

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 