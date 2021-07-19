You are here: Home / Entertainment / That Girl In The Morning With Emily Ann Roberts On Cape Country 104

That Girl In The Morning With Emily Ann Roberts On Cape Country 104

July 19, 2021

That Girl in the Morning (Cat Wilson) chats with Season 9 finalist from The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts, who is making her Cape Cod debut at the Barnstable County Fair!

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 