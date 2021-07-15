You are here: Home / Entertainment / That Girl in The Morning’s Interview with Toney Shepley About Big Nick’s Ride

That Girl in The Morning’s Interview with Toney Shepley About Big Nick’s Ride

July 15, 2021

That Girl in The Morning chats with Toney Shepley about Big Nick’s Ride For the Cape Cod Fallen memorial motorcycle ride.

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 