That Girls Blog: A Moment At A Herring Run (Video)

With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to have those peaceful moments to yourself. With stay home orders in effect, it’s more important than ever to be aware of the change of seasons and know that better times are coming. Looking out the window you can see the first bright green leaves of spring. Bright yellow Daffodils and Forsythia are eclipsing the muddy brown and giving inspiration to step outside and enjoy some sunshine.

This is also the time of year when the herring begin their run from the ocean to the fresh ponds to lay there eggs. Tom and I stopped by one of the smaller runs to see if there were any fish making their way up stream.

Sure enough there were!

Look carefully and you will see fish making the athletic jump over the locks and finally into Mill Pond!