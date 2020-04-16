You are here: Home / Entertainment / That Girls Blog: A Moment At A Herring Run (Video)

That Girls Blog: A Moment At A Herring Run (Video)

April 16, 2020

With everything going on in the world, it’s nice to have those peaceful moments to yourself. With stay home orders in effect, it’s more important than ever to be aware of the change of seasons and know that better times are coming. Looking out the window you can see the first bright green leaves of spring. Bright yellow Daffodils and Forsythia are eclipsing the muddy brown and giving inspiration to step outside and enjoy some sunshine. 

This is also the time of year when the herring begin their run from the ocean to the fresh ponds to lay there eggs. Tom and I stopped by one of the smaller runs to see if there were any fish making their way up stream. 

Sure enough there were! 

Look carefully and you will see fish making the athletic jump over the locks and finally into Mill Pond! 

 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 