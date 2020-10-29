That Girl’s Blog: A Pumpkin Treat Your Pups Will Eat

Halloween is over and the candy shelves are now stocked with Christmas pizzazz! Seriously, it’s only been a few days! I am feeling the social pressure to dispose of any evidence that Halloween existed. What do you do with the PUMPKINS? With the mild weather this October, chances are your carved pumpkins look like moldy zombies that will serve you best by composting.

On the other hand, if you simply decorated your pumpkins like I did (without carving them), your options are a bit wider. I am sure many farms would be happy to take unspoiled pumpkins to feed their goats and chickens and other animals.

While you are Googling local farms, don’t overlook your own pups! Pumpkin is a fantastic dietary supplement for dogs and most love the flavor. Unlike the “pumpkin spiced” everything consumers gobble up (AKA: Not real pumpkin in the ingredients), real pumpkin is is high in fiber, low in fat and cholesterol and loaded with beta carotene, magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc and vitamins A and C!

I must confess (and I am sure it’s not a surprise) I am not the type to spend all day whipping up gourmet dog treats from scratch, but I did stumble across a pretty simple recipe for no-bake treats that I am sure my dog is going to love!

You only need 2 ingredients, and you barely have to measure! Are you ready?

You will need equal parts plain yogurt and pumpkin puree. That’s it! You will also need a couple ice cube trays.

If you are using your own un-carved pumpkins, you will need to make the puree in advance, which is pretty easy. Cut open the pumpkin. Scoop out the seeds. Cut into manageable wedges and bake in the oven at about 350 degrees for 45 minutes (or until fork tender). Remove from the oven and carefully remove the outer skin. Place the pumpkin chunks in a blender or food processor or use your favorite mashing device and go to work until you have something resembling baby food. Allow to cool.

You can also used canned pumpkin. DO NOT USE PUMPKIN PIE FILLING! Read the ingredients. You don’t want anything but pumpkin.

Are you ready fort he next part?

Mix the yogurt and the pumpkin in a bowl. Scoop the mixture into the ice cube trays Freeze for 12-24 hours.

That’s it! Honest! How easy is THAT?

If you have other dog-friendly ideas for leftover pumpkins, please let me know! Email me: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com