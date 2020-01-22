That Girl’s Blog: Cooper’s Restaurant Review – Flashbacks

I recently had the opportunity to try out one of the area’s newest restaurants, Flashback on Main Street in Hyannis. From their website: Flashback is a retro 80’s and 90’s restaurant and bar with classic arcade games in a quirky, fun, decorative and upscale atmosphere.

It was a unique situation, as it was for the birthday of one of my friends. About a dozen of us met up to play some games, have a meal and share stories. We all had a great time, but I thought you might like to hear an opinion from one of our younger party guests, Cooper, to see if a “retro” arcade holds the interest of someone who was born after Y2K.

Here is Cooper’s restaurant review:

What made you decide to go?

One of my Dad’s friends was having a birthday party. Unfortunately, with the snow, my dad got called into work, so it was just me and Cat (most people know her as That Girl on Cape Country 104) and a bunch of grown-ups.

What did you think when you first walked in?

I thought it looked cool. It looked very retro (which was a good thing) – I liked the Storm Trooper in the doorway and the “Back To The Future” model. I liked seeing all the old style games As soon as you walked in. It looked a little small – but they made everything fit really well.

What games did you play?

The first game I played was Terminator. I really liked the Sega Super GT, NBA Jam, Frogger… Mortal Kombat II amd Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I also played the Addams Family Pinball Game.

Was it expensive?

I was surprised the games only cost $.50 to play, except the pinball games which were a dollar. I still had quarters left over after dinner.

Which games did you like best?

I really liked the Saga Super GT. It had a “stick” that actually worked!

How do you think the vintage arcade games compare to the video games you play today?

The arcade games required you to move around and not sit on your butt. You had to get up out of your seat to play. It was a lot of fun.

For perspective, what is your favorite modern video game to play?

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

What did you order to eat?

I got the 6-piece buffalo wings with ranch dressing. They were a 6.5 on the spicy scale and I ate them all. I also split the pretzel appetizer with Cat. They were warm and soft. I liked them better than some places I have had soft pretzels. I liked the pub cheese that came with them, too. I did not try the bacon jelly. The old-fashioned glass soda bottles were cool, too. I had 3 Fantas!

Did anyone at the table order anything that looked good to you?

Yes! Cat got the Miso Ramen Bowl. I would like to try that sometime.

Did you like your experience overall?

Yes! 2 thumbs UP!

Would you go back?

Absolutely! I would like to go back with my Dad.

Any other comments?

The bathrooms were clean.

Who is Cooper?

Cooper is an 8th Grader at Barnstable High School. He likes baseball, video games and Sno-Boarding. His favorite thing to cook is scrambled eggs.

A side note: According to Flashback’s website: Accompanied minors are allowed before 8pm… 21+ after 8pm.

If you go: Flashback is located at 294 Main Street, Hyannis MA and online at www.flashback.bar

Have you got an experience to share? Have you got a suggestion on a restaurant we could review? Email me: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com