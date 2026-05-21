The main selling points of Blu-ray are lost on streaming platforms



With larger storage capacity, Blu-ray discs have a lot to offer as an upgrade to standard DVDs. They touted sharper images and more in-depth extras like behind-the-scenes, mini documentaries, director commentary, etc. Virtually none of these features exist in the streaming world.

Watching a movie on a streaming platform rarely offers more than the movie itself. Most times they even cut away from the end-credits to start showing the next movie. If you were waiting for the cast listing to see who played a particular character, you have to act fast before another movie starts – a movie you hadn’t chosen to watch.

The streamers claim to offer convenience, like large selections of movies, TV shows, and original content, but it all comes at the cost of a very minimalist approach to movies. They assume everyone just wants to watch the movie and move on. That may be true for some viewers, but what about director’s cuts, alternate endings, and un-rated versions? I’ve always liked added features like “Making-of” documentaries and cast interviews. There’s a lot more to Blu-ray than just the film!

Physical media usually offers more value than a streamed movie

For those who want to delve deep into their favorite movies via deluxe Blu-rays with a second disc devoted to extras, streaming is not the route to take. Blu-ray discs offer an experience while streaming gives the bare minimum along with commercials. Of course, not all Blu-ray releases offer extras, but at least you get the visual quality that is often lost with the compression used by streaming platforms.

As streaming prices rise and their commercials interrupt movies multiple times throughout, the benefits of physical media become quite apparent. All those extra features can reveal terrific insights from cast and directors, making the experience even more expansive.

Streaming titles come and go. Your DVDs and Blu-rays are yours to watch any time you wish. No commercials. No additional costs. No edits. A shelfful of movies will always be better than streaming services. Physical media will always be best.

By CapeCod.com staff