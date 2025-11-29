There are lots of reasons to compost. I wanted to make dirt.



A few years ago, I stumbled upon a composting article on my town’s website and something clicked in my mind. I’m not one to compost. That’s not something I’d do, but as I read the article and mention of my town’s Transfer Station selling the Earth Machine Compost Bin, an obsession began brewing.

I was adamant about it. I don’t compost. I throw things in the garbage and then dispose of it. But the dirt. That rich dark dirt that is so good for potting plants. I do like potting plants. I have far too many of them. On the deck. On my steps. On tables by most of my windows. That article touted composting as an easy way to make that dark rich soil. I read on.

The Cape isn’t known for having much topsoil. It’s been stripped from many lots leaving a sandy layer that isn’t conducive to growing much. The local garden center will gladly sell me bags of dirt, but something about buying dirt – even that lush dark potting soil – rubs me the wrong way. Dirt is everywhere. One shouldn’t have to buy it, lol. If only I could make my own.

Becoming a composter

It wasn’t long before I was at the Transfer Station inquiring about this Earth Machine contraption. They had a few on hand and soon I was on my way home with thoughts of creating an endless tonnage of potting soil. I had grass clippings and leaves along with a moderate supply of fruit and vegetable scraps. There are also things like eggshells and paper towels/napkins that can be added. Give it some water and a stir… and you’ll be on your way to making dirt!

Like most things, it isn’t as easy as they claim, but the key is a mix of yard waste and certain food scraps and proper moisture. There are many sites dedicated to the craft of composting. If you want to create potting soil or enrich your garden’s soil, definitely check out a site with the specifics of maintaining your compost.

If you’re like me, you can rough it. It will all decompose eventually. But if you want to maximize the opportunity, you’ll benefit from expertise far greater than mine.

By CapeCod.com Staff