VOTE To Decide The Winner of the 2019-2020 Storm Shots Contest!

We’ve teamed up with Cape Light Compact for Winter Storm Shots. Winter Storm Shots is a photo contest in which we asked all Cape Codders to submit us their pictures from around the Cape during the winter!

How Does Voting Work?

Below is a gallery of all the top 10 images that were submitted for consideration. Please review them and submit your information and photograph number you think should win. Voting is limited to one per person!

Photograph 1 Image 1 of 10

Vote On Your Favorite Photograph Here!

Contest Rules

Photo Contest: Rules, Terms and Conditions

CCB-Media invites photographers to enter our 2019-2020 “Winter Storm Shots” Digital Photo Contest. You must read the following rules, terms and legal conditions before submitting any photos! The individual with the winning photograph will win the grand prize. There will be only one winner of this contest.

CCB-Media 2019-2020 Digital Photo Contest (the “Contest”) is open to ALL photographers at least 18 years of age, except employees of CCB-Media and the immediate families of such employees. The contest is open to all participants regardless of residence or citizenship, so long as the laws of their jurisdiction allow participation.

By entering this contest or voting on the entries, you agree to receive the Daily and Weekly CapeCod.com newsletters. There are no costs with the newsletters and if you find that they aren’t for you, you can opt out at anytime.

WHAT TO ENTER:

We are looking for the “Winter Storm Shots” on Cape Cod and surrounding areas.

Your images should be of winter on the Cape. You MUST certify on submission that you have permission to use the photograph.

You are solely responsible for obtaining the necessary releases from the individuals depicted, and must be able to provide copies of those releases to CCB-Media upon request. Entrants must not submit images that involve human nudity, the willful harassment of wildlife, damage to the environment by the photographer, put any individual or animal in danger, or infringe on the rights of any other photographer or person. Inappropriate photographs will be turned over to the authorities.

Photos that have been digitally altered beyond standard optimization (removal of dust, cropping, reasonable adjustments to exposure, color and contrast, etc.) will be disqualified. Multiple exposures that have been combined to produce a single “High Dynamic Range” image are acceptable. Images that do not meet these requirements may or may not be judged at the judging panel’s sole discretion.

Photo captions must accompany all submissions, and should include the subject of the image, the location the image was taken, and the name of the photographer(s).

HOW TO ENTER:

All images must be submitted the above CapeCod.com Page. You MUST be the original owner of the image. By submitting your photo to one of the three outlets below, you give CapeCod.com/Cape Cod Broadcasting Media permission to use your photo.

ELIGIBILITY AND JUDGING:

Entries may originate in any format — including, but not limited to digital files, digital prints, color transparencies, color prints, or black and white prints — so long as they are submitted electronically.

Previously published material for which non-exclusive rights were granted may be entered as long as you still maintain the right to grant us a license (see “Your Rights” below).

Submissions may be watermarked if desired, but the watermark should be inconspicuous enough to not interfere with the judging of the photo. A watermarked photo might not be honored by the competition (at the judges sole discretion) if the photographer is unable or unavailable to provide a pristine, watermark-free version of the image when asked.

Images will be judged on originality, technical excellence, composition, overall impact and artistic merit. The judges are a panel of CCB-Media staff members familiar with photography.

CCB-Media shall determine winner eligibility in its sole and absolute discretion. All decisions made by the judges are final.

DEADLINES:

Online entries can be uploaded starting 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time on November 18th, 2019. Deadline for submitting entries is 11:59 p.m. March, 15th 2020.

Entrants may be asked to supplement their submission (such as a paragraph about their photo, the highest resolution version of their photo, or a watermark-free version of their photo) anytime.

All approved photographs will be included in the contest. Public voting for the grand-prize winner will be held for at least one week, starting no later than April 15th, 2020 and concluding seven to ten days afterwards.

CCB-Media reserves the right to adjust any deadline(s) as the result of causes beyond its immediate control.

The winning photograph will be announced by the end of April, 2020.

WINNING PHOTOS:

The general public will select the Grand Prize Winner by popular vote from all approved CCB-Media Photographs. There is a limit of one vote per person. There is only one grand prize.

YOUR RIGHTS:

You will retain all rights to any photograph you submit — including ownership if applicable. You only grant CCB-Media rights (as described below) to your photograph if you are honored by the competition as grand prize winner.

Before you are formally honored by the competition, CCB-Media will contact you to confirm that you wish to grant us rights to your image as described below.

If your photograph is formally honored by the competition as an honorable mention, finalist, runner up or grand prize winner, you grant CCB-Media a royalty-free, nonexclusive right, in perpetuity, to:

Use the photograph on the Internet in support of our mission.

Use the photograph in CCB-Media communications.

Provide your photograph to other individuals and organizations for non-commercial use, TNC-related use in news stories, newsletters, reports, slide shows, displays, web pages, and the like.

Use, in connection with the Photo Contest, your name, city, state and country of residence in promotions and other publications.

Keep the files provided, and to archive the images on CD or in other electronic forms, so that your photos can be used to support our mission and be properly credited.

As conditions of this permission, CCB-Media shall credit all photographs with the caption “© Person’s Name” when the full name is available.