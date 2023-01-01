Win a $500 Visa Gift Card with ‘New Year New You!’

If your goals in the New Year include happiness, good health and prosperity, then CapeCod.com, 99.9 the Q, Cape Country 104, Cape Classical 107.5, and Ocean 104.7 and the Latham Centers have something just for you! It’s ‘New Year, New You!’ We’ve got your shot at $500 Visa gift card to help you fulfill your new years resolutions.

Enter below to win and then get ready to make 2023 your year of success by achieving your personal, wellness and financial goals.

Enter Below For Your Chance!

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Phone *

Email *

Date of Birthday *

What is your New Years Resolution? *

CAPTCHA Δ

Contest Rules