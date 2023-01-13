$45,500 Awarded To Seven Cape Cod Non-Profit Organizations By The Palmer And Jane D. Davenport Foundation

The Palmer & Jane D. Davenport Foundation is pleased to announce that $45,500 has been awarded to seven Cape Cod non-profit organizations to fund missions ranging from housing for those in need to environmental education programs for youth.

The mission of The Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation is to improve the health, welfare, and quality of life for people living on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The following organizations will receive funding:

Penikese Island School – $10,000 for Penikese Island Discovery Days

Belonging to Each Other, Inc. – $5,000 to fund motel costs/short-term costs & emergencies

Gosnold of Cape Cod – $8,000 for the Gosnold Behavioral Health Pharmacy

Cape Cod Council of Churches – $8,000 for the Faith Family Kitchen Technology and Storage Capacity Expansion

Champ Homes – $2,500 for their Transitional Housing Assistance Program

Cape Cod Times Needy Fund – $5,000 for Basic Needs for Vulnerable Residents

CapeAbilities – $10,000 for the General Fund

Organizations that receive funding are encouraged to leverage the grants to produce meaningful results and drive innovation that will complement comprehensive results.

Requests for future funding can be made by visiting www.davenportfoundation.org or emailing to [email protected].

