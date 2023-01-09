Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands Celebrates National Mentoring Month

Two events planned to celebrate and raise awareness for the need of mentors

Cape Cod, MA: January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands (BBBSCCI) is gearing up to celebrate! After a two year pause due to COVID related impacts, BBBS has two free events planned on the Upper & Mid-Cape to celebrate current mentors and invite those interested in learning about volunteering to join.

“After a two-year pause, our team, volunteers, and community are looking forward to bringing these events back,” said JR Mell, Regional Director with BBBS. “2023 marks our 5th year of hosting our Annual Celebration of Mentoring event and we’re even more excited to announce a second event in Falmouth, in partnership with Falmouth Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS).”

The first event, held on Thursday, January 19th from 5:30-7pm, will be in partnership with the Falmouth VIPS program hosted at Bucatinos in N. Falmouth. The event will feature light appetizers, a cash bar and a brief speaking program from mentors with both organizations. RSVPs are requested for an accurate headcount and may be done so online: http://bitly.ws/yBkk

The second event, held on Wednesday, January 26th from 5:30-7:30pm, will be hosted by BBBS at Barnstable Brewing in Hyannis. The evening will feature auction items, light appetizers, a cash bar, and a free drink ticket for current mentors, or those who sign up to become a mentor that night. RSVPs can be made online: http://bitly.ws/yBkg and are strongly encouraged as this event historically sells out.

“I encourage everyone who has ever considered becoming a mentor to attend one of these events,” noted Mell. “Many of our best volunteers are people who have considered signing up but didn’t feel they had much to offer. A few hours, twice a month is all it takes to make lifelong impact.”

With more than 60 kids waiting for a mentor, 41 of them boys, BBBS is especially in need of male volunteers. Both events are free, pre-registration is suggested, and guests must be 21 or older to attend. More information for both events may be found on the BBBSCCI Facebook page: www.facebook.com/capebigs or by calling Deb Martin: 508-827-8176.

###

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands: BBBS is on a mission to help children in under-resourced families thrive by providing transformational, one-to-one professionally-supported relationships with caring adult mentors. Founded in 1974, and a part of BBBSEM, BBBS is the only volunteer based, one to one, professionally supported mentoring program on the Cape & Islands. BBBS currently serves over 303 kids throughout the Cape & Islands. For more information please visit: www.CapeBigs.org or call JR Mell, Regional Director, at 508-827-8170.