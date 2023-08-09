The Cape Cod Dart League along with the Chad family will be holding a benefit for Gustav Chad on Saturday October 7th at the Brewster VFW. Twelve-year-old Gustav is the son of two darts players who both have passed away leaving him to be raised by his aunt. All proceeds will go directly into a trust fund that has been set up by Jennifer Chad, Gustav’s aunt, and guardian & Uncle Eddie Chad. We will have dart & cornhole tournaments along with chance & silent auctions plus two 50/50 raffles. We are asking for your consideration to donate to our benefit.

Gustav’s dad, Roy Chad was a true Cape Cod native and although he traveled around, he always considered Cape Cod home. Roy enjoyed success around the country winning dart championships as well as winning several Cape League AA titles playing at the famous Jimmy D’s. He eventually settled down on the lower Cape with his former wife Stephanie Chad, who not surprisingly was quite the dart player herself. In October 2021 Stephanie, Gustav’s mom unexpectedly passed away.At that time Roy took over and started his life as a single dad. He and Gus got through the loss of Stephanie and continued life as dad and son. Tragically this past April Gus lost his father Roy. Roy was diagnosed with cancer and passed away suddenly.

Thank you very much for your consideration in donating to the Chad Family Benefit.