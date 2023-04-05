KAM Appliances Announces New Program to Benefit Habitat Cape Cod

Yarmouth Port- KAM Appliances of Hyannis, Hanover, and Nantucket is partnering with Habitat Cape Cod to donate all the appliances for their upcoming builds. Each new home will receive a brand-new dishwasher, range, refrigerator, washer and dryer. KAM will also donate any unsellable but working appliances (dents/dings) to Habitat’s two ReStore locations in Falmouth and Yarmouth, where they will be sold to the public at a discount. Funds raised from the sale of these donated items will help Habitat Cape Cod continue its affordable home building program enabling Cape Cod families to remain a vital part of our community.

“KAM has been a great partner to Habitat Cape Cod for many years, but this donation of all appliances for our new homes is truly incredible!” Wendy Cullinan, Habitat Cape Cod President and CEO.

“The synergy between Habitat Cape Cod, countless volunteers, and local families is truly remarkable. We’re honored to be a part of this important mission to help families thrive on Cape Cod,” stated Kevin Gralton, co-owner of KAM Appliances.

Now in its 35th year, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is an award-winning lead developer of energy efficient, solar equipped, affordable homes. Recently completing their 170th home with 14 homes currently under volunteer construction in Chatham, Sandwich and Falmouth. Local families help build their own homes alongside volunteers, purchase their home, and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat homes are deed restricted to remain affordable in perpetuity.

To learn more about or donate to Habitat Cape Cod, call 508-362-3559 or visit www.habitatcapecod.org,