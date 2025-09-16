Shepley Wood Products recognized in Cape Cod’s Community Choice Awards

Shepley Wood Products is proud to announce that it has been voted Cape Cod’s 2025 Best Window Company and 2025 Top Employer in the category of 100-500 employees, highlighting our ongoing commitment to exceptional service, collaborative teamwork, and meaningful contributions to the community.

We are also deeply honored and grateful to the Cape Cod community for recognizing Tony Shepley as Cape Cod’s 2025 Person of the Year. Tony has made paying “civic rent” to the community a part of the culture of Shepley Wood Products. This meaningful acknowledgment reflects not only Tony’s leadership and dedication, but also the strong connections he has built within our communities.

Thank you for celebrating Tony and the spirit of “paying your civic rent”.

These Cape Cod’s Best Community Choice Awards underscore the collective efforts of our dedicated team at Shepley Wood products. Everyone at Shepley plays a vital role in delivering the quality, care, and consistency that our customers and community have come to expect from Shepley.