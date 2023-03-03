The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Celebrates Local Business; Special Event at all Branch Locations on Friday, March 10

Hyannis, MA (March 3, 2022) — The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod will celebrate local business at its nine branch locations on Friday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, there will be free food and beverages available and the opportunity to enter a drawing to win two tickets to an upcoming Boston Red Sox game.

The Coop’s customer service and small business specialists will be available at each branch to discuss the unique needs of Cape-based businesses and develop a customized banking and financial services solution.

In addition, the first Positively Free Business Checking account opened in each branch will receive reimbursement of up to $250 for the cost of business checks. The Coop’s Positively Free Business Checking is a free account that has no minimum balance requirement and no monthly fees. It also includes a free debit card, free Online Banking with Bill Pay, free Mobile Banking with Mobile Deposit and free paper or eStatements.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the Cape’s business community to our branch locations on Friday, March 10,” said Lisa Oliver, Chair, President and CEO, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod. “Local independent businesses are the backbone of the Cape’s regional economy and The Coop has been dedicated to contributing to their success for more than a century, offering a full suite of business banking products.”

About The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod is an independent mutual community bank with more than $1.3B in assets and 170 employees.

The Coop delivers a robust suite of digital and traditional banking products including mobile and online banking, person-to-person payments, business loans, mortgages, cash management, credit cards, merchant card transaction processing, payroll services and checking and savings accounts. The bank also offers dedicated staff and customized programs to support businesses

of all sizes, a major driver of the regional economy, by offering products including construction loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans and time notes.

Through The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust, the bank is a prominent philanthropic partner with local nonprofits addressing needs and challenges of the community and named a 2021 Top 100 Charitable Organization by the Boston Business Journal.

Headquartered in Hyannis, The Coop also operates nine full-service branch locations throughout Cape Cod and a mortgage office in Provincetown. For additional information, please visit www.thecooperativebankofcapecod.com, www.facebook.com/mycapecodbank or call 508-568-3400.