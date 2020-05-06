Backyard Camping for the Whole Family

Those who enjoy camping had been making plans and booking their reservations long before the world became locked down. While we don’t know yet what the summer and camping season will look like once this is over, why wait to go camping?

The weather is becoming finer, and now is a great time to pull out those sleeping bags and tents, and make an adventure right in your own backyard.

Here are some great suggestions to have a most excellent camping experience, right at home.

Pitch a tent – Or better yet, a teepee! Dig out the old camping tents from the garage and air them out. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, grab a few 10-foot poles (wood, metal, plastic, whatever), along with a big sheet of canvas drop cloth, a few extra items (you can literally Google “DIY backyard teepee” for a list and directions) and voila! You have protection from the elements.

Play games – Have a scavenger hunt, or play ring toss or horseshoes, and have prizes to win! Break out the Frisbee is you have the room for it. Play hide-and-go-seek in the dark with flashlights. Tell a few scary-ish stories. Make it an experience to remember.

Build a backyard fire pit – A home-made fire pit doesn’t have to be fancy, just functional (and a safe distance from the house). Flagstones make an attractive surround, and the Internet has loads of suggestions for making your own fire pit. Come on, nothing says camping like roasting marshmallows and making s’mores over an open fire.

Have plenty of “camp” food – Having a fire pit (or, even better, a grill) nearby will allow you and your campers to enjoy all the great camp foods they would have somewhere else – hot dogs, hamburgers, whatever your family loves to eat while camping. Don’t forget paper goods, which always make cleanup easier. And the s’mores! You can’t forget the s’mores!

String up some lights – If you have trees or a deck, strings of battery-operated lights can make a backyard camping experience magical. You can buy 10- or 12-foot strings almost anywhere. You can even hang strands of lights from four poles around your “campsite” or hang them inside your tent.

Adults, enjoy a cocktail – There’s no reason not to relax with an ice-cold beer or other frosty adult beverage of choice, parents. You’re camping too! And you have nowhere you need to be!

Keep the bugs away – Whether you’re in the woods or in your yard, the warm-weather bugs will find you. Have plenty of mosquito spray or repellent handy. Citronella and other mosquito-deterring items can be purchased and burned safely nearby to stem the attack, as well.

Have fun! – Sure, it may not be what you had in mind for camping this season, so it’s important to make it fun and memorable for everyone. Leave the electronics inside, and listen to the sounds of nature around you, even if it’s at home.