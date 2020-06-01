Beaches are Open, But There are Rules to Follow

Now that the state has allowed beaches to open once more, which will not only be a boost to some local businesses, but a boost to general morale as well, we must keep in mind that restrictions have been put in place to keep everyone safe… and safely distant.

Social distancing has become the tag phrase of 2020. The days of overcrowded beaches, with people practically right on top of each other in their little patches of sand, are a thing of the past. The state has recently announced rules for safe social distancing while at local beaches which must be followed, or you may be asked to leave.

Here is a partial list of the new rules for beachgoers. A complete list of official guidelines can be found here.

Beach visitors are required to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet or more at all times and visitors should maintain at least 12 feet of minimum distance between toweling/beach blanket areas.

Organized ball games should not be allowed activity including, but not limited to, volleyball, Kan Jam, spikeball, football, soccer, Kadima, and bocce.

Beach visitors shall abide by social distancing standards for bathroom lines and follow any established visual guidelines for maintaining a 6’ distance in all restroom facilities.

A minimum distance of 6 feet shall be maintained between lifeguards and between the public and lifeguard stands unless in the case of an emergency.

Parking lots, people entering the beach, or other factors should be managed, if necessary, to limit beach capacity to accommodate adequate social distancing based on an assessment by the beach manager.

Loading and unloading times for people and personal items at drop off areas should be limited, where possible. No loitering, and no tailgating.

Picnic areas should be closed if social distancing cannot be maintained and sanitization cannot be performed between uses.

Beach managers should ensure that users can abide by social distancing standards for bathroom lines and follow any established visual guidelines for maintaining a 6-foot distance in all restroom facilities.

Beach management should have the facilities cleaned at least once daily by staff and perform deep cleaning and disinfection services at least once per week and should follow the EEA COVID-19 Outdoor Recreation Facility Restroom Cleaning Best Practices.

Restroom facilities should contain adequate hand washing and/or sanitizer stations.

Indoor shower facilities and changing facilities will remain closed in Phase 1.

Water fountains and water refill stations will remain closed in Phase 1.

Remember, visiting the beach during these times is going to be a much-needed stress relief for many people. Everyone must take personal responsibility so that beaches can remain open to the public. The rules, while inconvenient, are necessary to keep beaches open. So, while grabbing the water and sunscreen and getting ready to hit the sand, grab your mask, as well. It will still be a great time.