Cairo Would Love To Go Home With You

Cairo is a cute brown and white guinea pig. He is under socialized and is still getting used to being held. He tries to squirm away in his cage, so more gentle handling will help him become more comfortable in your arms. Cairo enjoys burrowing under his blanket, and of course munching on lettuce and other tasty veggies! If you already have a cage, please bring along a photo when you come to meet Cairo. Otherwise, please give us a call as we’d love to offer suggestions

For more information on Cairo or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6pm, excluding some holidays