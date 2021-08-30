You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Cape Cod Community College: A place for Adult Learners this Fall!

Cape Cod Community College: A place for Adult Learners this Fall!

August 30, 2021

The Covid pandemic has caused many adults to rethink their lives and their work. The economic recovery has opened up new opportunities for people to re-train, change jobs, or come back to the workforce.

At 99.9 the Q, we wanted to give people inspiration to explore 4Cs as a local resource as they consider new career options.

Rebecca Romo of Feel Good Mornings spoke with 4Cs Deans and Professors around the educational opportunities available and stories about adults who have made changes using 4Cs programs. Listen to their compelling thoughts below. Inspired or intrigued? Go to capecod.edu to see the Fall catalogue and enroll.

Filed Under: Lifestyle
About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


