Cape Cod Community College: A place for Adult Learners this Fall!

The Covid pandemic has caused many adults to rethink their lives and their work. The economic recovery has opened up new opportunities for people to re-train, change jobs, or come back to the workforce.

At 99.9 the Q, we wanted to give people inspiration to explore 4Cs as a local resource as they consider new career options.

Rebecca Romo of Feel Good Mornings spoke with 4Cs Deans and Professors around the educational opportunities available and stories about adults who have made changes using 4Cs programs. Listen to their compelling thoughts below. Inspired or intrigued? Go to capecod.edu to see the Fall catalogue and enroll.