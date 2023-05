Cape Cod Farmers Markets 2023

Check out these Farmers Markets happening across the Cape this year!

MONDAYS:

Truro Farmers’ Market

Veteran’s Memorial Park, 20 Truro Center Rd. (next to the PO, on the banks of the Pamet River)

6/12 – 9/11

Mondays, 8am- Noon

https://sustainablecape.org/

TUESDAYS:

Sandwich Farmers’ Market on Historic Route 130

The Wing School

6/20 – 10/10

Tuesdays, 10am-1pm

http://www.sandwichfarmersmarket.com/

Chatham Farmers’ Market

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Chatham

Route 137 (Route 28), South Chatham

5/16 – 10/24

Tuesdays, 3pm-6pm

http://www.localcolorchatham.com/farmers-market/

WEDNESDAYS:

Wellfleet Farmers’ Market

Congregational Church, 200 Main Street, Wellfleet

5/17 – 10/5

Wednesdays, 8am-Noon

www.wellfleetfarmersmarket.com

Buzzards Bay Farmers Market

Buzzards Bay Recreation Area, next to the CC Canal

4/5 – 9/27

Wednesdays, noon-7PM

http://www.inebri-art.com/#/buzzards-bay-farmers-market/

Brewster Historical Society Farmers Market

Windmill Village, 51 Drummer Boy Road, Brewster

6/7 – 9/6

Wednesdays, 3pm – 6pm

www.brewsterhistoricalsociety.org/farmers-market

THURSDAYS:

Falmouth Farmers’ Market

Marine Park, Scranton Ave., Falmouth

May 25 – October 5 – Thursdays, Noon to 5pm

Special May Market Sunday 5/14, 10am-1pm

Bass River Farmers Market

311 Old Main St., South Yarmouth

6/15 – 9/9 – Thursdays and Saturdays, 9am – 1:30pm

www.bassriverfarmersmarket.org

Harwich Farmers’ Market

Brooks Academy Museum, Parallel St.

June 29 – October 5 – Thursdays, 3pm-6pm

www.harwichfarmersmarket.com

FRIDAYS:

Osterville Farmers’ Market

Osterville Historical Museum 155 West Bay Rd., Osterville

6/17 – 9/16 – Fridays, 9am-1pm

www.ostervillefarmersmarket.org

SATURDAYS:

Bass River Farmers Market

311 Old Main St., South Yarmouth

6/15 – 9/9 Thursdays and Saturdays, 9am – 1:30pm

www.bassriverfarmersmarket.org

Provincetown Farmers’ Market

Ryder Street, Provincetown

5/21 – 10/29 – Saturdays, 9am – 1pm

Orleans Farmers’ Market

21 Old Colony Way, Orleans

May 7-September 3 – 8am-Noon

September 10-December 17- 9am-Noon

www.orleansfarmersmarket.com

Barnstable Shellfish Farmers Market

Barnstable County Court Complex Parking Lot 3195 Main St., Barnstable

Pre-order Sundays – Wednesdays Pickup on Saturdays, 10am – 12pm

www.barnstableshellfishfarmersmarket.com

Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Farmers Market

Wellfleet Town Pier, 255 Commercial St., Wellfleet

Pre-order shellfish on website – Pickups Saturdays, 12 – 2pm

www.wellfleetshellfishermen.org/