Coronavirus Shutdowns Have Allowed You and the Planet a Moment to Breathe

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect life across the globe, something else extraordinary has been happening right before our eyes to the world around us: less pollution.

With the halt of many industries the world over, air pollution has begun to clear. Animals can once again be seen in areas where building and human interaction had previously misplaced them. Water is becoming clearer.

The earth has been given a rare chance to breathe again.

Many of the reports have been shown on the news: fish can once again be seen in abundance in the waters of Venice, now that there are no boats polluting its waterways and stirring up the sediment from the bottom of the canals. After just six days of a nationwide quarantine, the waters became clearer (not necessarily cleaner, but clearer).

Earth-observing satellites have detected a significant decrease in the concentration of a common air pollutant, nitrogen dioxide, which enters the atmosphere through emissions from cars, trucks, buses, and power plants. In fact, one scientist from Stanford University reports that a pandemic-related reduction in particulate matter in the atmosphere – the deadliest form of air pollution – likely saved the lives of 4,000 young children and 73,000 elderly adults in China over just two months this year.

Both China and Northern Italy have also recorded significant falls in nitrogen dioxide. The gas is a serious air pollutant that also indirectly contributes to the warming of the planet. With aviation grinding to a halt and millions of people working from home, a range of emissions across many countries are likely continuing the same downward path.

According to our own Environmental Protection Agency, the US has seen air pollution drop as a result of social distancing efforts across the nation. The EPA recently confirmed a more than one-third year-to-year drop in significant pollution levels around San Francisco and the Bay area.

There has also been a sizable reduction in noise pollution, since much fewer people are driving or taking public transportation. One report shows that, on a typical rush-hour morning in Kenmore Square in Boston, the noise level registers at an average of around 90 decibels. More recently, that number at the same time of morning has been registering at around 68 decibels. Around Fenway Park, data is registering closer to 30 decibels.

Seismologists around the world have reported that, without the daily vibrations of human life, such as transportation, the planet has grown quieter, allowing them to listen to the earth’s interior with more clarity. Social media users have reported that they can hear birds singing, clearly and vibrantly, for the first time, with the lack of traffic to muffle out their songs.

Unfortunately, scientists agree that all of these environmental benefits are only temporary. The European Space Agency’s early March data shows that NO2 levels have again begun to increase in China as they have begun to slowly re-open their economy. Once the social distancing and quarantine restrictions are lifted the world over, things will likely return to the way they were or potentially even worse as companies look to make up for lost time, unless human habits change dramatically. In this case, it took a global pandemic to make changes that benefitted both the planet and its inhabitants.

Here on Cape Cod, where life offers a slower, less-polluted existence as compared to other areas in the country, we can appreciate the opportunity that the world is now experiencing. We can only hope the world will learn the importance of all of these qualities, as well, and their essentiality to life on this planet.