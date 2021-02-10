Events During Black History Month

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans throughout U.S. history. This is a time to reflect on more than 400 years of Black history and heritage. Discover historic moments that celebrate diversity, identity and representation of blacks by participating and exploring in events on the Cape this month. See below for all the happenings celebrating Black History Month on the Cape!

Online Art Appreciation: The Harlem Renaissance – In the years following the Civil War, African Americans migrated north, many settling in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem. From the 1910s to the 1930s, a cultural renaissance in art, music, and literature flourished in Harlem. In Art Appreciation: Harlem Renaissance, we’ll discover how and why Black artists moved from classical styles like landscape to more Afrocentric work, and how these artists used their unique voices to depict their experiences and create a revolution in art. Black History Month is the perfect time to learn about the visual artists of the Harlem Renaissance. You’ll explore the work of a new artist each week and discover how they contributed to the Harlem Renaissance. Some of the artists studied will include Augusta Savage, Romare Beardon, Jacob Lawrence, Aaron Douglas, Lois Malio Jones, James Van Der Zee, and Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller. Taught by artist and art historian Molly Rowland, the class will examine the way that the visual artists of the Harlem Renaissance, along with literary and performing artists, created the first Afrocentric cultural movement. No previous art history experience is required. Expand your horizons and learn something new – easily and safely via Zoom! Art Appreciation: Harlem Renaissance begins on February 22nd. Register today!

Nantucket Lecture Series: White Allies and Religious Tolerance: Quakerism Impact on Nantucket Island Slavery

Presented by Dr. Frances Karttunen

Date: February 18, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Register Here

American Stories, Inspiration Today:

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcom X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation with Author Anna Maliaka Tubbs.

In partnership wit the Boston Public Library

Date: February 23, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Register Here

Black Churches Matter – This Far By Faith

Written by Robin Joyce Miller

James Walter Miller and Robin Joyce Miller

This presentation highlights the significant role that the Black Church has played in the African American Community both historically and in present day life.

Premieres Saturday, February 13, 2021 at COTUIT ON DEMAND YouTube channel at 7:00PM. Free! Donations for the Black Lives Matter series accepted by texting CONVERSATION to 44321. All proceeds from donations will be split between Cotuit Center for the Arts and the Millers, who will be donating their share to the Zion Heritage Museum.

The Road from Abolition to Suffrage

Whaling Museum, Williams Forsyth Gallery

This is a story of inspiring individuals who moved Nantucket—and the nation—towards a more just and equitable distribution of political power. It begins with a simple will written in 1710 endowing a formerly enslaved man with property and runs up to the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 granting voting rights to women. Click here to view the digital exhibition.

Independence House Presents ‘Harriet’

Please join Independence House during Black History Month to learn of the tale of Harriet Tubman and her escape from slavery. This is a free private viewing of the film Harriet with post discussion/feedback opportunities. Additional registration is required after complimentary ticket enrollment.

This is a FREE event. Donations are appreciated and welcome.

Ticket enrollment: https://indhouse.ejoinme.org/harriet

Interlaced: Being Black & Wampanoag In America: A Historical Talk with Mwalim

While America claims to be a melting pot, in reality the United States was the first country to introduce legal definitions for race based on ethnicity as opposed to nation of origin. What happens when you can check more than one ethnic box? Mwalim will give a talk on the past and present relationship and interactions of Black and Native people, the social and political wedge that society has tried to impose between the groups, and the experiences of growing up and living Black and Wampanoag during the 1976 landsuit, to the most recent act against the Mashpee tribe by the BIA under the Trump administration. Click here for more information.

Virtual Supper Club: featuring author Skip Finley

Highfield Hall & Gardens celebrates Black History month with author/historian Skip Finley as he discusses his new book “Whaling Captains of Color – America’s First Meritocracy”. Weekly Oak Bluffs Town columnist for the Vineyard Gazette from June 2012 to June 2017, Skip Finley is a retired broadcaster who has written for, been featured or quoted in most media industry trade publications. Click here for more information.

African American Performers/Composers on WFCC 107.5

African American performers/composers are highlighted during the entire month. Tune in for great classical music!